Chinook animal shelter seeks community support as space runs short

CHINOOK — At PAWS of Chinook, space is always tight. With just five kennels, the shelter often takes in more dogs than it can handle.

“We’re tired of asking for more donations. What we need is fewer dogs coming through our door,” said Alissa Hewitt, executive director of Pets Are Worth Saving, Inc., which includes both the Blaine County shelter as well as their thrift store in Havre.

Kate McEwen reports - watch the video:

Blaine County animal shelter works to train dogs

Many dogs require extra care and attention, both at the shelter or in their new home. But staff say, some of these challenges that land them in shelters are trainable.

“So many reasons why animals end up in shelters are trainable… I’d say almost 100%,” Hewitt said, pointing to cases like Peaches, a Hell House Hound who was rescued in 2022 and remained in the care of the shelter since.

Dog trainer Kayley Parson said training goes beyond teaching good manners, it helps create a lasting bond between people and their pets.

“I do my best to help people build a relationship with their dog. If they don’t create that bond, then they give up, and right to the shelter they go,” Passon said.

Families looking to help can volunteer, foster, or even spend time at home training their pets.

A little time and effort at home can help dogs thrive and give shelters a better chance at caring for the animals in their community who need more extensive help.

For more information about volunteering, fostering, or donating, you can contact PAWS of Chinook here or visit their website.