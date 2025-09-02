As the new school year begins, Centerville School District leaders are reflecting on recent progress while noting areas where extra help is still needed.

Centerville School District highlights progress and challenges

Superintendent John DuBose stated that the school is seeking additional funding to expand programs and provide kids with the tools they need to thrive. He credited the recently passed Montana Stars Act with allowing teachers to earn more sustainable compensation.

"When teachers were getting paid $30,000 a year to work full time in Montana, that wasn't a great deal," DuBose told me. "But now it's increased quite a bit."

The district is also considering the Innovative Tax Credit, which could provide up to $5 million in additional funds for Montana schools.

The program allows people to direct their tax money to the schools of their choice, which might assist Centerville directly.

Aside from teacher salaries, the district recently purchased new curriculum resources, such as technologies to help teachers monitor and ensure safe internet use in the classroom.

Despite improvements, obstacles persist. According to Principal Mike Taylor, some programs have been temporarily paused due to personnel constraints.

"We are short Shop (class) this year; it just didn't work out, so it has been shut down," Taylor told me. "Hopefully, someone wants the position. We're also short a teacher at one of our colonies."

Centerville offers classes from early kindergarten to high school seniors. Additionally, they operate three colony schools, each with 50 to 60 students.

An additional teacher would help to alleviate the strain, but until then, the district is relying on its community spirit.

"Small-town pride," Taylor explained. "People want to be here. They like small classrooms, small communities, and the small school."

And that pride is always on full display.