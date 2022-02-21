Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services may terminate agreement with Montana State Hospital

WARM SPRINGS - The Montana State Hospital in Warm Springs has been placed on "Immediate Jeopardy" status by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS). CMS sent a letter to the Montana State Hospital saying the hospital violated patient rights and infection prevention control.

CMS determined that the violations are so serious that it’s an immediate and serious threat to the health and safety of any individual who comes to the hospital to receive emergency services. CMS has given the hospital until March 13 to correct the problems.

In a statement, Jeremy Hoscheid, the Executive Director of the Mental Disabilities Board of Visitors, wrote:

"Immediate Jeopardy (IJ) represents a situation in which noncompliance has placed the health and safety of recipients in its care at risk for serious injury, serious harm, serious impairment or death. These situations need to be accurately identified by the surveyors, thoroughly investigated by the surveyors, and resolved by the provider as quickly as possible. IJ is the most serious deficiency type and carries the most serious sanctions for providers."

If the hospital doesn't correct the problems, the hospital will get its federal Medicaid/Medicare status revoked.

