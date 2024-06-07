Cascade County Sheriff releases name of crash victim

GREAT FALLS — Cascade County Sheriff/Coroner Jesse Slaughter has identified Sydney Rose McLeod as the young woman who died in the crash.

McLeod's father told MTN News that she was from Great Falls.

Slaughter said in a news release on Friday that the manner of death was accidental.



(JUNE 6) An 18-year old woman died in a one-vehicle rollover crash west between Great Falls and Sun Prairie on Wednesday, June 5, 2024.

The Montana Highway Patrol says the young woman was westbound on Vaughn South Frontage Road and tried to pass a truck near Wagon Lane.

Teen dies in rollover crash

She lost control of her vehicle and over-corrected. The vehicle went off the right side of the road and rolled; the woman was thrown from the vehicle by the force of the crash and died at the scene.

The Cascade County Sheriff/Coroner has not yet released the name of the woman.

She was the only occupant of the vehicle.

According to the MHP, the woman was not wearing a seatbelt. The MHP report says that drunk/impaired driving was not a factor in the crash.

We will update you if we get more information.



(1st REPORT, JUNE 5) The Montana Highway Patrol reports that at least one person died in a crash in Cascade County on Wednesday, June 5, 2024.

It happened between Great Falls and Sun Prairie near the intersection of Vaughn South Frontage Road and Wagon Lane.



The crash was reported at about 7:25 p.m.

No other details have been released at this point.

We will update you when we get more information.