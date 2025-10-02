Carroll student receives Presidential Scholar Award

HELENA — While most kids spend their free time playing games or hanging out with friends, Morgan Bisel goes the extra mile — using her time to give back through a nonprofit she started, and now, her efforts are being recognized on a national stage.

In September, the U.S. Department of Education selected Bisel for the 2025 Presidential Scholars Award. She was just one of three students selected from Montana, and one out of about 150 in the U.S.

“This presidential scholars award has just been so incredible and is making me feel very blessed and driven to keep achieving great things in my life and continue giving back to those small communities in Montana,” Bisel said.

The biggest reason for her nomination is the non-profit she founded called the “Morgan's Helping Hands Project”. It started as a school assignment in the 7th grade. She gathered clothing donations for the homeless and school supplies for children in need.

“I noticed a homeless camp just on the side of the road, only a couple of miles from my house, and this brought to my awareness that homelessness is prevalent even in small communities like my own, and I decided that I wanted to do something about it,” Bisel said.

Bisel grew up in Hamilton. She now attends Carroll College as a freshman. While the nonprofit is no longer active with Bisel at school, people in her community are still actively involved in supporting local organizations.

Before committing to Carroll, she was offered a full ride to Harvard, but Bisel wanted to stay close to home and pursue her passion for elementary education.

After graduation, she hopes to pursue her master's and work in rural Montana as a 3rd grade teacher, teaching the next generation how to give back to those less fortunate.

“Teachers are so influential in the minds of these young children,” Bisel said. “I want to keep encouraging my students in the future to pursue their dreams and their passions and foster a heart of service.”

She urges people to take the initiative to get involved, such as dropping off clothes at local homeless shelters or organizations.

While she steps into this new chapter in life, her goal remains the same - to make a difference and give back to the Montana community.

