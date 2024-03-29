SHELBY — In the video above, Paul Sanchez reports on "Carousel Night" in Shelby. The family-friendly event was organized by Toole County Friends of the Library.
The Carousel is open on Saturdays and Sundays from 1pm until 5pm, and is also available for private bookings. Click here for more information.
- Mural will honor MT smokejumpers
- 2 men shot dead in Box Elder
- Charges dropped in Crites murder case
- America's best dive bar - in Montana?
Here is the transcript provided by reporter Paul Sanchez:
The Friends of the Library, the Carousel and the Shelby community started spring break off, the rural Montana way.
Luana Dumas President of the Friends of the Library says well, I'll tell you, the Friends of the Library, which is actually Toole County and we have two libraries. We tried to sponsor an event such as this at least once a year during school breaks. And we, we pay them for the we pay the carousel for the free rides and ice cream cones. And the kids enjoy it.
Children of all ages came down and enjoyed a good book, ice cream and a ride on a giraffe, monkey or rooster.
Shawn Matteson President of the Carousel Rest Area of Shelby shares, it really was a community project, if it wasn’t for all the donations from the volunteers for the cost of restoring it. And getting the building up and going and having it here. HI, and the smiles on the kids faces you can’t beat. That's one of the greatest things to sit and watch the smiles on the kids faces when it's going round.
I just love the carousel so yeah from the time I was young, who doesn’t!
Step back in time and remember your first carousel ride. Now, these children will have that same wonderful childhood memory, to remember.
For more information, Click Here.