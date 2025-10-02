Cancer Support Community Montana partners discuss breast cancer awareness

HELENA — Cancer Support Community Montana (CSCMT) is teaming up with local businesses throughout October to raise funds and awareness for breast cancer patients and their families.

Kashia Herring, development manager for CSCMT’s Helena chapter, sat down with MTN’s Jessica Nelson to highlight a full month of events and promotions designed to support the nonprofit’s mission of providing free resources and programs to those impacted by cancer.

One-Day Fundraising Events

Yoga Training (Touch): A donation-based outdoor movement class will be held Oct. 1 at 12:15 p.m. at the base of Mount Helena. Proceeds benefit CSCMT.

A donation-based outdoor movement class will be held Oct. 1 at 12:15 p.m. at the base of Mount Helena. Proceeds benefit CSCMT. Speakeasy 41: Pint Night on Oct. 4 from 4–8 p.m. will feature live music by John Montoya. One dollar from every pour will be donated.

Pint Night on Oct. 4 from 4–8 p.m. will feature live music by John Montoya. One dollar from every pour will be donated. Teriyaki Madness: On Oct. 6, customers can mention CSCMT to their server and 20% of their purchase will go toward the nonprofit.

On Oct. 6, customers can mention CSCMT to their server and 20% of their purchase will go toward the nonprofit. Ten Mile Creek Brewery: Pint Night on Oct. 14 following the PNKHLN Promenade. One dollar from every pour will be donated.

Pint Night on Oct. 14 following the PNKHLN Promenade. One dollar from every pour will be donated. PNKHLN Stronger Than Cancer Carroll Football Game: Survivors and families receive free tickets and pink shirts on Oct. 18. Pick up items at the Stockman Bank tailgate before the game.

Survivors and families receive free tickets and pink shirts on Oct. 18. Pick up items at the Stockman Bank tailgate before the game. Windbag Cares: On Oct. 27 from 5–10 p.m., the Windbag Saloon will donate 20% of sales to CSCMT.

On Oct. 27 from 5–10 p.m., the Windbag Saloon will donate 20% of sales to CSCMT. The Brewhouse: Donation Day on Oct. 28 with a portion of proceeds going to CSCMT.

Month-Long Promotions

1889 Coffeehouse: “The Warrior” pink specialty Lotus drink.

“The Warrior” pink specialty Lotus drink. Backsmith Montana Chiropractic: $5 donation for every new client.

$5 donation for every new client. Big Dipper Ice Cream: Pink prickly pear sorbet.

Pink prickly pear sorbet. Cobblestone Clothing: Gift with purchase and proceeds from sales.

Gift with purchase and proceeds from sales. Crafted Aesthetics: A portion of retail sales from IS Clinical & Epionce products will be donated.

A portion of retail sales from IS Clinical & Epionce products will be donated. Dinners Done Right: 10% of Thursday sales in October benefit CSCMT (mention fundraiser at checkout).

10% of Thursday sales in October benefit CSCMT (mention fundraiser at checkout). Dive Bakery: Weekly pink-themed specials, including cinnamon rolls, cookies, brownies, and drinks.

Weekly pink-themed specials, including cinnamon rolls, cookies, brownies, and drinks. Grateful Bread Bakery & Café: Donations from pink Lotus drink sales.

Donations from pink Lotus drink sales. Great Harvest Bread Co.: Proceeds from lemon bars with pink ribbons and brownies topped with pink M&Ms.

Proceeds from lemon bars with pink ribbons and brownies topped with pink M&Ms. Imagine Designs Jewelry Studio: Portion of monthly net proceeds.

Portion of monthly net proceeds. Planet Beach: $5 donation for every new membership in October.

$5 donation for every new membership in October. Silver Star Steak House: “Pink Ribbon” drink special, with 50% of proceeds donated.

“Pink Ribbon” drink special, with 50% of proceeds donated. The Hopper: Sparkly strawberry lemonade, with 50% of proceeds donated.

Sparkly strawberry lemonade, with 50% of proceeds donated. Town and Country Foods: PNKHLN donation boxes at registers.

PNKHLN donation boxes at registers. Vanilla Bean Bakery: Pink iced cookies available all month.

For updated information and full event details, visit cancersupportmontana.org.

