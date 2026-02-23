Butte celebrates rich immigrant history with Chinese New Year parade

BUTTE — Butte celebrated its annual Chinese New Year parade for the 30th consecutive year, honoring the city's rich Chinese immigrant history with a festive procession through Uptown streets.

This year marks the Year of the Fire Horse, a rare Chinese zodiac occurrence that happens only once every 60 years. According to parade organizer David Stonehocker, the Fire Horse is associated with intensity and passion, considered both highly auspicious and challenging due to its intense energy and volatility that often leads to social, political, and personal change.

The parade featured a traditional dragon that blessed businesses along its route to Butte's historic Chinatown, where Chinese immigrants operated restaurants and retail shops beginning in the late 1800s.

Nine-year-old Helen Fredrickson attended the parade with her friend, armed with curiosity and noise makers to follow the dragon procession.

"I know a lot of people moved here from China," Fredrickson said when asked about the significance of celebrating this part of Butte's history.

Willa Chang, who traveled from Missoula to attend the celebration, highlighted the historical significance of Chinese immigration to Butte.

"Butte used to have like 10 percent of the population of Chinese back in the 1890s, and like there was a huge Chinese presence here," Chang said.

Chang and Salina Lee, both organizers of the upcoming Missoula Moonlight Market, made the trip to celebrate the Lunar New Year in Butte.

"I think that not a lot of people know that there are Asian people in Montana as well. So, we're here," Lee said.

Chang emphasized the importance of community celebration during the Lunar New Year.

"Lunar New Year is such a big event, and so it's just fun to come celebrate and check it out and be with other people," Chang said.

The Missoula Moonlight Market, featuring Asian food, music and art in an evening market setting, will open on May 9 in Missoula.

This article has been lightly edited with the assistance of AI for clarity, syntax, and grammar.

