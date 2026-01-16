GREAT FALLS — Many people have contacted MTN News about an incident at the McDonald’s restaurant in the town of Ronan that happened on Thursday, January 15, 2026.

VIDEO:

Browning student-athletes denied service at McDonald's

They state that a store employee refused service to the Browning High School wrestling team.

Reasons for the denial of service have not yet been confirmed.

Rebecca Rappold, the Browning School District superintendent, said in a news release that "the team departed the location without being served. The Athletic Director worked with coaching staff to ensure students were safe and fed at another venue."

MTN News is working to contact the store owner to get more information.

Here is the full text of Rappold's message:

Dear BPS students, families, and community,



I am writing to address an incident involving the Browning Boy's Wrestling Team that occurred on Thursday, January 15, during their travel from Polson to Missoula for the Rocky Mountain Wrestling Classic. While the team was stopped at the Ronan McDonald’s, service was refused. The restaurant informed coaches and student-athletes that they would not serve Browning Public Schools. As a result, the team departed the location without being served.The Athletic Director worked with coaching staff to ensure students were safe and fed at another venue.



BPS would like to reaffirm our commitment to ensuring that our students are treated with dignity and respect while traveling with Browning Public Schools. This incident is being fully investigated and appropriate steps will be taken, including legal steps, if necessary. We appreciate the support of our community and remain committed to advocating for our students and upholding the values of Browning Public Schools.



PLEASE join me in being SO PROUD of our student-athletes and coaches who responded with dignity even when the management of the Ronan McDonald's did not treat them with dignity. BPS will not stand down and walk away, this matter will be fully investigated and pursued to ensure this treatment does not continue.



BPS COMMUNITY, let's join together and wish ALL OF OUR TEAMS the best as they compete this weekend!



Sincerely,

Rebecca Rappold, District Superintendent