Bozeman man dies in one-vehicle crash near Harlowton

BOZEMAN — One man is dead after a single-vehicle crash on Friday evening south of Harlowton in Wheatland County.

According to Montana Highway Patrol, around 5:45 p.m. Friday a 54-year-old Bozeman man was driving northbound on Highway 191 when his Ford F-150 went off the right side of the road. There were no other passengers in the truck.

MHP said the man overcorrected and went off the left side of the highway near mile marker 30. The truck went airborne and ejected the driver, who was not wearing a seatbelt. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The truck came to rest on the west side of the highway approximately 50 feet from the road, according to MHP. Speed is suspected as a factor in the crash.

No further details, including the man's identity, were available. We will update you if we get more information.