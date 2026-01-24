Botulism case has been confirmed in Cascade County

GREAT FALLS — The Cascade City-County Health Department says that a case of botulism has been confirmed in Cascade County. Lab results for the patient were confirmed by the federal Centers for Disease Control (CDC).

The CDC says that botulism is a rare but serious illness caused by a toxin that attacks the body's nerves. Botulism causes difficulty breathing, muscle paralysis, and even death.

The CCHD says the patient has been hospitalized and is receiving treatment. The source of infection has not been identified but investigation by the CCHD is underway.

Multiple "foods of concern" were identified in the patient’s home and collected for testing. All foods tested by the CDC so far have come back negative, but additional foods are being assessed for additional testing.

Botulism is often caused by ingesting food contaminated with the botulinum toxin. The botulinum toxin is produced by Clostridium Botulinum, which is a spore-forming bacteria that grows in low or no oxygen environments.

The toxin attacks the body’s nervous system and can cause difficulty breathing, muscle paralysis, and even death. Improperly home-canned, preserved, and fermented foods are common sources of exposure.

Botulism is not spread person-to-person.

Signs and symptoms of Botulism include:



Difficulty swallowing

Muscle weakness

Double vision

Drooping eyelids

Blurry vision

Slurred speech

Difficulty breathing

Difficulty moving the eyes

Individuals with symptoms of botulism should get immediate medical attention or go to the emergency department of a hospital.