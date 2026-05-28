Body recovered from Flathead Lake near Bigfork

BIGFORK — The Flathead County Sheriff's Office said today that law enforcement officers and search and rescue crews recovered a body from Flathead Lake near Bigfork on Wednesday, May 27, 2026.

Flathead County Sheriff Brian Heino told MTN News that his agency received a report at 11:28 a.m. that a body was floating in the water.

Law enforcement officers responded to the scene and confirmed that the person was dead, according to Heino.

The body has been sent to the Montana State Crime Lab for identification and investigation.

Heino said the cause and manner of death are pending the results of an autopsy.

We will update you if we get more information.