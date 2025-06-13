Body of missing Glacier County man has been found

GREAT FALLS — The Glacier County Sheriff's Office says that the body of Brian Peters was found on Thursday, June 12, 2025.

Peters was reported missing earlier this week, and several agencies had been searching for him in the St. Mary area.

Sheriff Maurice Redhorn said that Peters' body was found at about 3 p.m.

No details have been released at this point about the circumstance of his death.

The Sheriff's Office is investigating, along with assistance from Blackfeet Law Enforcement Services and the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

(1st REPORT, JUNE 11, 2025) A search is underway in the St. Mary area of Glacier County for a person who has been reported missing.

The Glacier County Sheriff’s Office said at about 11:50 a.m. on Wednesday, June 11, 2025, that deputies, Blackfeet Law Enforcement Services, and other emergency responders are currently conducting a search in the St. Mary area.

The operation involves foot patrols, vehicles, and aerial drones.

Blackfeet Law Enforcement Services (BLES) said that they are searching for a missing person, but they have not released the name or a photo of the person, nor any other details.

Search personnel will be in the area of the St. Mary KOA and into the St. Mary community, and people may see increased activity in this area, as well as emergency response vehicles and personnel.

The Sheriff's Office asked that people in the area remain alert and avoid interfering with any drone or aerial operations.

BLES Brian Peters

They noted that under federal law, it is illegal to fire upon any aircraft, including drones.

Although the person they are looking for has not been confirmed by either agency, several people have told KRTV that the missing man is 50-year old Brian Peters.

BLES posted an "attempt to locate" for Peters on Tuesday, stating that the date of last contact with family/friends was June 8, and that he was wearing maroon Adidas sweats and a gray hoodie.

Anyone who sees Peters or has any information that may help is asked to call Blackfeet Law Enforcement at 406-338-4000.

