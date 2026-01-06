Bobcats ready to roll: prepping for the FCS Championship Game

The Montana State University Bobcats will face Illinois State in the FCS championship at FirstBank Stadium on the campus of Vanderbilt University on Monday, January 5, 2026. Kickoff is set for 5:30 p.m. Mountain Time. The game will be broadcast on ESPN.

Here are some of the preview stories leading up to the game:

Bobcats on Broadway: Fans enjoying Nashville

Bobcats on Broadway: Fans enjoying Nashville

A Bobcat Bash: Fans gather to party in Nashville

A Bobcat Bash: Fans gather for a party in Nashville

Community rallies to fund 196-member MSU marching band's trip to national championship

Community rallies to fund 196-member Montana State marching band's trip to national championship

MSU Bobcat fans gather for emotional sendoff as team heads to FCS Championship

Montana State Bobcat fans gather for emotional sendoff as team heads to FCS Championship

Behind the scenes: How MSU equipment team prepares for FCS Championship game