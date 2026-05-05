Boat owners prep for launch, brace for higher fuel costs

It's that time of year - covers are coming off, engines are turning over, and boating season is ramping up.

Over at the Gates of the Mountains Marina, boaters are making their preparations to launch and are eager to start making waves.

Evan Charney reports - watch the video here:

Boat owners prepare for launch, expect higher fuel rates

“I’m not gonna lie, this is one of my favorite days of the entire year,” exclaimed boater Ryan Cooney. “It's just exciting.”

A common challenge the marina usually faces when opening is waiting for the winter ice to melt. As many know, Montana winters can be harsh, but this year, the warmer temperatures let boaters, especially anglers, get an early start.

Boaters say they look at a few different factors before getting out on the water, from checking the weather to wind to crowds. With Sunday’s high reaching 75 degrees, many boaters had the same idea.

“Today, I bet we probably have at least 30 or 40 just this morning so far,” stated Gates of the Mountains co-manager Melissa Zimmerman.

Evan Charney, MTN News A father and son enjoying a day on the water

For this season, the marina’s 150 membership slots are already full, mostly returners eager to get back out on the water. The marina has a public

Boat owners say a lot of work goes into preparing for launch day, like changing the oil and making sure the boat runs before you even leave the driveway.

Despite doing all the routine checks, the new season won’t come without challenges.

Evan Charney, MTN News A boater's reflection seen through the boat's fuel gage

“Everything that goes into owning and maintaining a boat has gone up,” Cooney explained. “The fuel is obviously what we're considering most, and could it affect our outings? Possibly, might not be out as much.”

But for many boaters, that cost is worth it.

“You know, this is my favorite place in the whole entire world,” Cooney said. “There's no better day than when the sun is shining, and you have friends and family out. Glassy water, the birds are chirping, and the ducks are honking. It's just the epitome of Montana, and it's just impossible to beat.”

