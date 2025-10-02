Big Sandy Medical Guild hosts annual rummage sale to support hospital

BIG SANDY — Bargain hunters and community members are gearing up for one of Big Sandy's most anticipated events of the year: the annual Big Sandy Medical Guild rummage sale.

Quentin Shores reports from Big Sandy - watch the video:

The sale, which begins October 2 at 8 a.m. and runs through October 3 at 9 a.m., includes everything from boots and apparel to puzzles and jewelry. Donations flooded in throughout the week leading up to the event, filling the sale with a diverse range of products.

"The guild was started as an organization of volunteers that would raise money for the hospital," explained Medical Guild President Lisa Sipler. The guild, formed in the mid-1960s by nurses following the establishment of the town's medical clinic, has played a crucial role in funding Big Sandy's only medical center.

"Every dime we raise goes back to the hospital," Sipler stated. "Whether it's for wheelchairs, hospital beds, remodeling projects — we're even in the process of adding a CT machine."

The rummage sale has become one of the guild's largest fundraising events of the year. While the task of collecting and arranging items keeps volunteers busy, Sipler believes the camaraderie and laughing make it worthwhile.

Ann Quinn, also known as the "pie lady," is among those volunteers. In addition to serving fresh pies and coffee at the event, Quinn has served on the Medical Center Board for 20 years, guiding the organization and establishing rules.

“Come and look,” Quinn said. “There’s such a huge variety of things available. And then enjoy a piece of pie and coffee!”

The rummage sale will conclude with a box sale on October 4, offering customers one final chance to unearth treasures while supporting important healthcare in Big Sandy.

The event is at the Jerry Martin Memorial Hall at 115 Johannes Avenue in Big Sandy.