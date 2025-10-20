BILLINGS HEIGHTS — Montana is in the midst of a labor shortage, with over 29,000 jobs open statewide.

A partnership between Albertsons and Montana Employment Consultants is working to tackle that shortage by recruiting employees with disabilities, such as employee Devan Murphy, who has autism.

Beyond autism: Billings man finds purpose in work at bakery

The holidays are the busiest time of year at the bakery, but it's hard work that Murphy is proud to do.

"It's been wonderful. I do love my job," said Murphy on Friday.

Murphy's biggest passion is to spread positivity to each person he meets. It's why he started his YouTube channel, Positively Devan.

"My job is going to be anything positive, you know," he said.

Murphy has worked in the bakery since 2017, typically baking cookies, bread, and organizing merchandise on the sales floor.

"I have my own position, and some of the others in the bakery do too," he said. "Each day is pretty much different."

According to Andrew Harmoning, Murphy's supervisor and the bakery's manager, Murphy was interviewed by accident. Harmoning said a fellow associate recommended a "Devan," but two prospective employees named Devan applied at the same time. Harmoning took a chance, interviewing Murphy, and now seven years later, said he's grateful for making that decision.

"It was definitely a meant-to-be situation to put Devan in the bakery," Harmoning said.

October is Disability Employment Awareness Month, and employees at the Billings Heights Albertsons Bakery are bringing awareness to disabilities in the workplace.

During Murphy's early days at the store, Harmoning worked alongside Robert Snizek, the CEO of Montana Employment Consultants, an LLC that aims to help people with disabilities find and keep employment.

"There's that deep purpose in just helping others fulfill their dreams, and finding satisfaction in doing that," said Snizek.

Snizek, who has a background in rehabilitation counseling, began the company in 2017. Snizek believes a solution to the labor shortage in Montana is to recruit interested individuals who may have disabilities.

"By getting somebody steady in place, it just costs thousands of dollars in the process for new employees. So, when you can have an agency, like ours, and help with that training process and that on-boarding process... financially it makes sense. It's also the right thing to do in terms of the human aspect," said Snizek.

Snizek checks in with Murphy each week on his work progress and satisfaction.

"It's been a fun ride working with Devan through the years," he said.

Harmoning said Murphy brings light, gratitude, and positivity to the bakery each day, something that's needed during the busy holiday months.

"To have people in the back there who provide light, and laughter, and fun, is what we really need during difficult times," Harmoning said.

Since hiring Murphy, the bakery has become an inclusive place that thrives on diversity and differences, according to Harmoning.

"It made us be a better bakery as a whole, just having all the different people, from all different backgrounds come together, work together as a team," he said.

MTN asked Murphy about his experience with autism and if having a disability makes working in the bakery challenging. He said he encounters challenges, but so does every other employee, and that autism doesn't make him inferior to other employees.

"It takes time for you to become a pro at projects and everything, you know. It takes time," Murphy said. "Of course, we all struggle when we learn how to do stuff and everything. But, that's part of life. We all struggle."