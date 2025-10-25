Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Belgrade man dies in Gallatin County crash

MTN News
A 27-year-old Belgrade man is dead after colliding with a cargo truck that was making a U-turn on Jackrabbit Lane.

The crash occurred shortly after 7 a.m. on Thursday, October 23, at the intersection of Jackrabbit and Baxter Lane.

According to the Montana Highway Patrol, the driver of the cargo truck was southbound on Jackrabbit in the right-hand lane.

Witnesses reported that a motorcycle was also southbound at a high rate of speed.

The driver of the cargo truck made a U-turn and the motorcycle collided with the left side of the truck.

Speed is considered a factor in the crash, according to MHP; alcohol or drugs are not suspected as factors.

The identity of the man who died has not been released; the MHP says the man was not wearing a seatbelt.

We will update you if we get more information.

