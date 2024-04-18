Belgrade man dies after crash on Jackrabbit Lane

BOZEMAN — A Belgrade man is dead after a vehicle crash on Jackrabbit Lane Wednesday afternoon, April 18, 2024, according to Gallatin County Sheriff/Coroner Dan Springer.

A Gallatin County media release said that on Wednesday afternoon, the Gallatin County Sheriff/Coroner’s Office, Montana Highway Patrol, and the Belgrade Police Department all responded to a fatal crash that occurred near the intersection of Jackrabbit Lane and Floss Flats Road.

Montana Highway Patrol's incident map indicates the crash happened just before 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

The release said the driver, identified as 49-year-old Julio Esparza Lopez of Belgrade, was taken to Bozeman Health Regional Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

The cause of death was determined to be blunt force injuries of the chest and the manner was ruled an accident, according to the release. Montana Highway Patrol and Belgrade Police are continuing to investigate the crash.

No further details were released. We will update you if we get more information.