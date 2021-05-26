Watch
NewsMontana News

Actions

Beartooth Pass set to open Friday

Opening depends on weather
items.[0].image.alt
NPS / Jacob W. Frank
Plowing the Beartooth Pass on May 19, 2021. The pass is set re-open Friday, May 28, depending on the weather.
bopen.PNG
Posted at 5:22 PM, May 26, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-26 19:22:40-04

RED LODGE - The Beartooth Pass is scheduled to open Friday between Red Lodge and Cooke City for the season, but officials say the opening is dependent on the weather.

The Friday opening is scheduled for 8 a.m.

"Conditions can change quickly, especially during spring and fall, and roads can temporarily close due to poor driving conditions," a press release from Yellowstone National Park states. "Plan to have alternate routes for travel should the highway close."

Check the Montana [mdt.mt.gov] and Wyoming [wyoroad.info] departments of transportation websites for road updates and status throughout the summer.

bopen2.PNG
Crews plow the Beartooth Highway on May 19, 2021.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

44 courses for just $119!