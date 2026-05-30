Assault suspect shot in Flathead County

GREAT FALLS — A man who reportedly was involved in an assault in Flathead County on Friday, May 29, 2026, died after being shot by a Sheriff's deputy.

The Flathead County Sheriff's Office said that deputies responded to a report of an assault involving a weapon in the Emery Bay area of the Hungry Horse Reservoir.

During the incident, the man was shot by an officer and died; the name of the man has not yet been released.

No deputies were injured during the event.

In accordance with standard protocol, the Kalispell Police Department will conduct an independent investigation into the incident.

The agency has not yet released any other details.

We will update you when we get more information.

