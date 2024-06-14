Another Chick-fil-A opens in Montana

Another Chick-fil-A has opened in Montana - this time in Bozeman.

The new restaurant is on the campus of Montana State University in the Strand Union Building.

There has been a Chick-fil-A in Kalispell since 2016; a Chick-fil-A opened in Missoula in November 2022; and another opened in Billings in January 2023.

MTN News Chick-Fil-A in Bozeman

There are also plans in the works for a Chick-fil-A location in Helena at the corner of North Washington Street and Skyway Drive, in the vacant area across from Nagoya and the former Bed, Bath, and Beyond.