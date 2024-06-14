Watch Now
NewsMontana and Regional News

Actions

Another Chick-fil-A opens in Montana

Another Chick-Fil-A opens in Montana
Another Chick-Fil-A opens in Montana
Posted at 1:03 PM, Jun 14, 2024

Another Chick-fil-A has opened in Montana - this time in Bozeman.

The new restaurant is on the campus of Montana State University in the Strand Union Building.

There has been a Chick-fil-A in Kalispell since 2016; a Chick-fil-A opened in Missoula in November 2022; and another opened in Billings in January 2023.

Chick-Fil-A
Chick-Fil-A in Bozeman

There are also plans in the works for a Chick-fil-A location in Helena at the corner of North Washington Street and Skyway Drive, in the vacant area across from Nagoya and the former Bed, Bath, and Beyond.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Coverage of your favorite teams from Montana's Sports Leader