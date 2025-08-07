Anaconda community weary as manhunt continues for murder suspect

OVERVIEW



WHAT : A man shot a bartender and three customers; all four died

After nearly a week of intense news coverage, some residents of Anaconda are feeling the strain of the continuing search for the suspect. What started as fear has now turned into frustration for many in this Montana community as law enforcement continues searching.

Anaconda residents weary of news coverage

"The search for the suspect, the loss of life, the impact on the community, the impact on businesses, the media attention obviously," said Celina Van Hyning with the Anaconda Chamber.

Van Hyning says there's a palpable weight hanging over the town.

"There is a lot of uncertainty because people don't know what's happening," she said.

When I approached residents for comments, many declined interviews.

Some closed their doors, while others expressed fatigue with the repetitive coverage.

One resident shared his primary frustration: "Not really knowing what's going on... it's the same news all the time."

As media presence increases in the community seeking reactions, the emotional toll becomes more evident.

MT DCI Victims of mass shooting in Anaconada, Montana on August 1, 2025

"I think a lot of people are really shaken up about it. Probably because it's garnered so much attention. It's such a big thing people just don't know how to react to something like this which is completely understandable," Van Hyning said.

The Anaconda Chamber of Commerce canceled the annual Smeltermans event to give the community space to process the tragedy.

"I don't know that it will start until the suspect is caught, but I think that giving people space to grieve right now is kind of what's most needed," Van Hyning said.