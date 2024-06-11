ServeMontana solicits community input for AmeriCorps

HELENA — AmeriCorps needs your help in figuring out where its service members spend their time and effort in the state.

ServeMontana - the Governor’s Office of Community Service - is asking for Montanans' input through a Community Needs Assessment.

Sarah Sadowski, Director of the Governor’s Office of Community Service, says they’re hoping to hear from 5,000 people.

“We're looking at the goals and objectives of our office and of AmeriCorps and looking at what the priorities of the people across the state want to see us serve to address,” says Sadowski.

The survey covers such topics as economic opportunity, American Indian Affairs, Education, Land & Natural Resources, Disaster Services, and more.

The responses will help create a 3-year plan for the direction of AmeriCorps. Responses help increase the effectiveness of Sadowski’s office and of those who serve under AmeriCorps.

“Public engagement is absolutely critical to the work of our office. It's critical to national service. The whole thing is built to be AmeriCorps. It's engaging citizens and is solving our own needs here in Montana and across the country. We’re part of a network of individuals who think service is the way forward. It's a step forward on common ground to meet needs across the state,” says Sadowski.

Sadowski says these responses are confidential and they don’t ask for personal identifying information. Click here if you would like to take the survey.