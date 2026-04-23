After 115 years, Butte's iconic Pekin Noodle Parlor is closing

BUTTE — A mainstay of the Mining City is saying goodbye - the Pekin Noodle Parlor announced it will be closing its doors due to "changing economic conditions."

The Pekin has been recognized as America's oldest family-owned Chinese restaurant, and was a 2023 James Beard Award recipient.

The owners posted on social media on Thursday: "Since opening our doors in 1911, when the Tam Family first welcomed guests, this restaurant has been more than just a place to eat—it has been a part of Butte’s history, a gathering place for families, friends, and generations of our community."

According to their website, in the 1860s, Tam Kwong Yee left his home in Guangzhou and immigrated to the U.S. via San Francisco. In 1909, he moved to Butte with his business partner and family relative Hum Yow and Yow's wife, Bessie.

At that time, Butte had a population of 100,000 people, and the Chinese community created a six-block Chinatown.

In 1911, Hum Yow and Tam Kwong Yee opened the Pekin Noodle Parlor on the second floor of the Main Street building, which had been built just two years earlier.

"When the restaurant first opened, it catered to a diverse clientele of miners, theater-goers, and wealthy citizens. Then, as now, the menu featured Chinese American classics like chow mein, chop suey, and egg foo young."

The Pekin Noodle Parlor thanked the people of Butte and the surrounding communities: "Thank you for your loyalty, your stories, your laughter, and your support through the decades. You made Pekin Noodle Parlor what it was, and we will forever be grateful to have been part of your lives. While this is a sad day for us, we take comfort in the memories shared within these walls and the legacy that will always remain in this community."