A woman and a baby died in a crash in Lake County

MISSOULA — A woman and an infant died in a two-vehicle crash on U.S. Highway 93 in Lake County on Monday, March 9, 2026.

According to Montana Highway Patrol, the crash happened just north of Arlee at about 9:30 p.m.

MHP says the woman, who was driving with the baby in her car, crossed the double yellow line and collided with another vehicle that was heading in the opposite direction.

The driver of the second vehicle was taken to a hospital with injuries that are not life-threatening.

MHP believes alcohol and improper child restraint may have been factors.

The names of the two people who died have not been released.

We will update you if we get more information.

