A grandson’s search for justice is the inspiration for book and movie

When Clem Pellett, an oral surgeon recovering from cancer surgery, stumbled upon a 60-year-old newspaper clipping about a brutal crime, he had no idea it would change his life.

The article detailed the murder of his grandfather, Clarence Pellett, who was shot seven times just north of Shelby in 1951. Despite the killer being sentenced twice, he was paroled and then vanished, becoming Montana’s longest-standing murder fugitive for the next four decades.

Great Falls native hosts book-signing ahead of movie release

The mystery behind his disappearance haunted Clem’s family, until the Great Falls native decided to take the reins in 2009. Applying his medical skills to the cold case, Clem sifted through mountains of evidence.

“One thing led to the next, and I’ll be darned if I didn’t catch the longest standing murder fugitive in Montana history,” Clem recalls.

His relentless pursuit for justice is now captured in his new book, Murder on Montana’s Hi-Line, which details his investigation.

“As I was going, I just felt like I was being pulled into the story… that’s what kept me going,” Clem says.

On Thursday, August 7th, Clem returned to Great Falls to share his story with a community still deeply connected to the tragedy.

“The Hi-Line never forgets,” Clem emphasizes.

The story has since gained national attention, helping reunite the Pellett family, and bringing closure that had long eluded them.

“The murder split my family up. I didn’t know anything about the family until I was 56 years old,” Clem shared. “What it’s done is, it’s kind of made it a complete circle. And now I have this real feeling of belonging, and I know what my roots are.”

But the story’s impact extends far beyond the pages of his book.

A Montana-made film based on Clem’s journey is set to release later this year. Director, writer, and producer Fred Fontana describes the film’s mission:

“The whole premise of this film is about remembering the victim… Maybe this movie will help bolster that and bring some recognition to Clarence Pellett and what his contributions were.”

He continued, "For 2 hours we get a chance to have people watch something, and if we’re lucky, they step away from it having it affected them in some way or changed their life, or made them laugh, or let them escape from their own issues and their own problems. And that’s what movies are about… It’s an escape. This film resonates. This movie is a family story, a story about one man’s quest to legitimize the life of his grandfather, the grandfather that he never knew.”

Despite the growing attention, Clem insists it was never about headlines or fame. His focus remains on honoring his grandfather’s memory, and ensuring his legacy is not forgotten.

“My grandfather’s legacy will not be forgotten. That’s what I’m most proud of,” Clem says.

A scholarship endowment created in remembrance of Clarence Pellett makes that possible. The annual scholarship supports students enrolled full-time at MSU Northern, seeking a degree in technical sciences. According to the Pellett Project website, Clem states “It is my sincere wish that his legacy is carried on by those who work in the trades, as he did.” If interested in donating, you can go to the foundation website and note “Clarence C. Pellett” in the comments section.

For more information on his book and the feature film, click here.

