61 officers graduate from Montana Law Enforcement Academy

HELENA — Sixty-one officers graduated this week from the 12-week long Montana Law Enforcement Academy in Helena.
The new officers will now be assigned to 36 agencies across the state, including Police Departments; Sheriff's Offices; Montana Fish, Wildlife, and Parks; and Motor Carrier Services.
MLEA provides basic and advanced training for law enforcement officers across Montana.
Montana Attorney General Austin Knudsen was at Tuesday’s graduation and addressed the new graduates.
“I’m confident that today’s graduates are ready to face the challenges ahead of them as they begin their careers in law enforcement and I’m proud of what they have already accomplished,” Knudsen said in a news release. “They will be on the front lines protecting our communities and I am sure they will do so with integrity and courage.”
Among the graduates:
- Ryan Murray - Jefferson County Sheriff's Office
- Cody Blackburn - Lewis & Clark County Sheriff's Office
- Aaron McBride - Lewis & Clark County Sheriff's Office
- Jeffrey Thomas - Lewis & Clark County Sheriff's Office
Click here to see the full list of graduates.
Topics covered during the training include:
- Law & Criminal Procedure
- US Bill of Rights
- US Constitutional Law
- Montana Constitutional Law
- Montana Code Annotated
- Human Behavior & Social Interaction
- Ethics, Sexual Harassment, Diversity
- Fair & Impartial Policing
- Crisis Intervention Training
- Patrol Operations
- Patrol Readiness
- Police Vehicle Operations
- Police Tactics Scenarios
- Mental Illness & Mental Health First Aid
- Traffic Enforcement
- DUI Enforcement
- Crash Investigation
- Investigations
- Sexual Assault
- Domestic Violence
- Dangerous Drugs & Computer Crime
- Human Trafficking & Child Crimes
- Missing Juveniles & Indigenous Persons
- Survival Skills
- Firearms Instruction
- Defensive Tactics
- Appropriate Use of Force Continuum
- Health & Wellness
- Physical Fitness & Nutrition
- Critical Incident Stress Management
- Tactical Medical Response
- Charges dropped in Crites murder case
- America's best dive bar - in Montana?
- Filming the Northern Lights
- $56K stolen from Helena coin shop