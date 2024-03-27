61 officers graduate from Montana Law Enforcement Academy

HELENA — Sixty-one officers graduated this week from the 12-week long Montana Law Enforcement Academy in Helena.

The new officers will now be assigned to 36 agencies across the state, including Police Departments; Sheriff's Offices; Montana Fish, Wildlife, and Parks; and Motor Carrier Services.

MLEA provides basic and advanced training for law enforcement officers across Montana.

Montana Attorney General Austin Knudsen was at Tuesday’s graduation and addressed the new graduates.

“I’m confident that today’s graduates are ready to face the challenges ahead of them as they begin their careers in law enforcement and I’m proud of what they have already accomplished,” Knudsen said in a news release. “They will be on the front lines protecting our communities and I am sure they will do so with integrity and courage.”

Among the graduates:



Ryan Murray - Jefferson County Sheriff's Office

Cody Blackburn - Lewis & Clark County Sheriff's Office

Aaron McBride - Lewis & Clark County Sheriff's Office

Jeffrey Thomas - Lewis & Clark County Sheriff's Office

Click here to see the full list of graduates.



Topics covered during the training include:

