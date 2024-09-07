3 people injured in explosion and fire in Polson

POLSON — Three people were taken to a hospital after being burned in an explosion and fire in Polson on Thursday, September 5, 2024.

The Polson Fire Department said in a news release that crews were called out at 9:15 a.m. for a reported structure fire near the intersection of U.S. Highway 93 and Fourth Street East.

Light smoke could be seen coming from the roof of the building.

Firefighters went inside where they were met by heavy smoke.

Construction crews working on the building told first-responders that there had been some type of explosion.

The damage was contained to the area where the blast happened, with firefighters remaining at the scene until around 11:30 a.m.

Overall, 27 people worked the scene of the explosion and fire. There were no firefighter injuries reported.

There is no word yet on the suspected cause of the explosion and fire.

Responding agencies included the Polson Rural Fire District, Polson Emergency Services, the Polson Police Department, and Mission Valley Power.