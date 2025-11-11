Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
2 wildlife attacks on pets in Big Sky recently

Stock photo of a coyote
BOZEMAN — Two recent wildlife attacks on pets in Big Sky are prompting extra monitoring by Montana Fish, Wildlife, and Parks.

Coyotes and wolves are just some of the animals that roam the wooded areas around Big Sky.

In late October, FWP confirmed a coyote attacked a homeowner's pet near town center.

Just days later, another pet was attacked, but officials couldn't confirm what kind of animal was involved.

FWP spokesperson Morgan Jacobsen said that the dogs are doing better following the attacks.

He noted that pet owners should keep their animals close and make their presence known when walking in areas where wildlife is common.

Jacobsen added that if you or your pet are hurt by wildlife, report it to FWP as soon as possible so they can assess and manage the area.

