2 people rescued after car plunges down cliff in Flathead County

GREAT FALLS — Two people were rescued on Thursday, June 26, 2025, after their rental car rolled down a steep embankment several miles northeast of Bigfork.

The Bigfork Fire Department said in a social media post that firefighters responded to the incident near the Camp Misery Trailhead on Jewel Basin Road, where crews heard two people yelling for help from below the narrow mountain road.

The Nissan Altima for some reason went off the road, causing the car to roll several times down a steep embankment.

Despite the crash, the two sustained only minor injuries, but couldn't climb back up due to the steep terrain and heavy brush after getting out of the vehicle.

Firefighters used specialized rope rescue equipment recently donated by the Friends of Bigfork Fire Department to reach the stranded tourists.

The technical rescue required more than 350 feet of rope to reach the victims, who were placed in harnesses and helmets before being slowly brought up the cliff.

The rescue took more than 2 1/2 hours as teams navigated downed trees, thick brush, and numerous obstacles.

The fire department noted: "How do you survive a 400 foot plunge down a steep cliff in your car - SEAT BELTS and AIRBAGS."

The Montana Highway Patrol assisted at the scene, and Bolsters Towing of Kalispell recovered the vehicle.

