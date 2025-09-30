2 people died in a Carbon County crash

Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
GREAT FALLS — Two people died in a two-vehicle crash in Carbon County on Monday, September 29, 2025. It happened along Highway 212 about two miles northeast of Joliet at about 7:25pm.

According to the Montana Highway Patrol, a southbound Chevrolet Suburban collided with a horse on the road.

The Suburban then crossed the centerline and crashed head-on into a northbound Chevrolet Malibu.

The Suburban overturned and caught fire.

Both drivers died at the scene; they were the only occupants of their respective vehicles.

According to the MHP, the driver of the Malibu was a 28-year-old woman from Texas who was not wearing a seatbelt; her name has not been released.

Details about the male driver of the Suburban have not yet been released.

The MHP says that alcohol is suspected as a possible factor in the crash.

