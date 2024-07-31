2 people dead after wrong-way crash near Three Forks

BOZEMAN — According to the Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office, two people died on Wednesday, July 31, 2024, due to a wrong-way driver on Interstate 90.

The Montana Highway Patrol says the crash happened on I-90 eastbound, west of the Highway 287 interchange in Three Forks, at about 7:20 a.m.

The Sheriff's Office says a driver got on the interstate at the Wheat Montana exit (Exit 274), and initially drove in the right direction before making a u-turn a few miles west of the exit.

The driver reportedly struck another vehicle at mile marker 272.

Broadwater County Sheriff/Coroner Nick Rauser says the man driving in the wrong direction is from Washington; the driver of the vehicle that was struck is a man from Montana.

The identities of the two men who died have not yet been released, pending family notification.

Sheriff Rauser says the Montana Highway Patrol is investigating the crash. There are reportedly several witnesses, including video from a semi-truck.

According to the Montana Department of Transportation, one eastbound lane remains blocked as of 11 a.m. as investigators continue their work.

No other details have been released at this point. We will update you when we get more information.