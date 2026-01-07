2 people dead, 2 injured in crash near Lincoln

GREAT FALLS — Two people died and two others were injured in a two-vehicle collision in Lewis & Clark County on Saturday, January 3, 2026.

Lewis & Clark County Sheriff Leo Dutton said in a news release on Tuesday, January 6, that it happened about 11 miles east of Lincoln, near mile marker 84 of Montana Highway 200, before 10 a.m.

The vehicles involved were a Ram 1500 with four occupants, all from Wolf Point; all four escaped with no serious injuries. The second vehicle was a Kia Telluride with four occupants.

According to the Montana Highway Patrol, the pickup truck was eastbound and the driver tried to negotiate a right turn and slid into oncoming traffic. It collided with the Kia, and both vehicles went off the side of the road.

Two deputy coroners were dispatched and arrived at the scene at about 11:30 a.m. Two of the occupants of the Kia died at the scene.

Sheriff Dutton identified the two as Michael Smith, age 68, and Josy McLean, age 60; both were from Great Falls. Both were taken to the Montana State Crime Lab in Missoula for autopsy.

The other two occupants of the Kia were taken to St. Patrick’s hospital in Missoula; the nature and severity of their injuries has not been disclosed. According to the MHP, the two people who were injured are a 43-year old woman from Belt, and a 65-year old woman from Great Falls.

The MHP crash report, which was released on Tuesday evening, says that all occupants of both vehicles were wearing seatbelts, and that alcohol and/or drugs were not factors.

No other details have been released at this point. We will update you if we get more information.

NOTE: The news release stated that one of the victims was 60-year old Josh McLean; Sheriff Dutton sent a clarification a short time later stating that the victim's first name is actually Josy.