1 teen killed, another injured in crash north of Ekalaka

A 19-year-old Ekalaka man died and a 17-year-old Ekalaka boy was taken to a local hospital following an early Saturday morning rollover crash north of town.

The crash occurred just after 2:30 a.m. about eight miles north of Ekalaka on Highway 7, according to the Montana Highway Patrol.

The 19-year-old was driving a 2001 Chevrolet Lumina south toward Ekalaka when he lost control and rolled several times in a cow pasture, according to the highway patrol.

The driver was ejected and declared dead at the scene. The passenger was taken to Dahl Memorial Hospital in Ekalaka. Neither were wearing a seatbelt.

Troopers say they suspect alcohol was a factor.