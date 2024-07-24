E. coli in Flathead County: one person dead, several sick

KALISPELL — One person has died and a dozen others have become sick due to an E. coli outbreak in Flathead County.

The Flathead City-County Health Department (FCCHD) reports an investigation has found that while many of the cases showed moderate symptoms, one person has died.

"Preliminary investigative findings indicate that ground beef containing the E.coli bacteria may be the exposure of concern. State partners continue to test clinical and food samples for laboratory confirmation," a news release states.

The FCCHD and DPHHS investigation has determined that the ground beef identified as the potential source of the outbreak was sold directly to several restaurants from a distributor.

The product was not available for purchase by consumers in grocery store settings. Public health staff worked directly with all affected facilities to remove any remaining product.

The last known date of consumption of the product was July 14th, 2024.

“We send our condolences to all family and friends that have been affected by this death,” said the FCCHD Health Officer. “Our staff continue to work diligently through this investigation and were able to identify a suspect source early to mitigate risks and prevent others from getting sick.”

The name of the person who died has not been released.

The agency said that E. coli O157 infections can be caused by a person eating a product that is contaminated with this strain of bacteria. Symptoms of E. coli infection include severe stomach cramps, bloody diarrhea, vomiting, fever, and chills. In severe cases, the infection can also damage organs. Symptoms of E. coli infection occur between one and ten days after exposure, with an average of three to four days after exposure. Individuals that may be experiencing these symptoms are encouraged to contact their healthcare provider.

E. coli infections can be prevented by taking the following precautions:



Cook ground beef and pork to a minimum internal temperature of 160°F. Do not eat rare or undercooked ground beef.

Always carefully wash hands with soap and warm water after using the bathroom and changing diapers, and before handling or eating any food.

Always wash hands after contact with farm animals, animal feces, and animal environments.

Wash raw fruits and vegetables before eating.

Keep raw meat separate from produce and other foods when shopping for and storing groceries.

Avoid unpasteurized beverages.

Click here for information about E. coli and illness prevention tips.