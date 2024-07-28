Watch Now
NewsMontana and Regional News

Actions

1 person dead in Rosebud County crash

fatal-crash.png
MTN News
fatal-crash.png
1 person dead in Rosebud County crash
1 person dead in Rosebud County crash
Posted at
and last updated

GREAT FALLS — One person died in a rollover crash in Rosebud County on Saturday, July 27, 2024.

It happened at about 2 a.m. near the intersection of Old Highway 10 and Schiffer Road.

According to the Montana Highway Patrol, a 52-year old woman from Rosebud eastbound in a Ford Mustang and she drifted off to the right into a ditch.

She over-corrected and crossed the center line, and then over-corrected back toward the right.

The car began to skid and rotate, and then went off the road and rolled, landing at the bottom of a coulee.

The woman died at the scene; her name has not been released.

The MHP says the woman was not wearing seatbelt; alcohol and/drugs were not factors in the crash.

1 person dead in Rosebud County crash

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Coverage of your favorite teams from Montana's Sports Leader