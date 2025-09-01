Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
1 person dead in Hill County crash

A 45-year old woman died in a one-car crash in Hill County on Friday, August 29, 2025
GREAT FALLS — A 45-year old woman died in a one-car crash in Hill County on Friday, August 29, 2025.

It happened at about 1:30 a.m. near Beaver Creek Road and Warrick Road.

According to the Montana Highway Patrol, the Nissan Sentra had four occupants, including a 42-year old male driver from Billings.

The crash report says the car heading south on Beaver Creek Road when the driver failed to negotiate a left-hand corner.

The carwent off the road and rolled into a creek, coming to rest on its roof.

The woman died at the scene; her name has not been released.

The driver and one other occupant of the car were taken to Northern Montana Medical Center; the nature and extent of their injuries was not disclosed.

According to the MHP, impaired (alcohol/drugs) driving was not a factor in the crash, nor was excessive speed.

None of the car's occupants were wearing seatbelts.

