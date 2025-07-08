Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsMontana and Regional News

Actions

1 person dead in Carbon County collision

Fromberg, Montana map
MTN News
Fromberg, Montana map
Posted

GREAT FALLS — A 67-year-old man from Billings died in a two-vehicle crash on Monday, July 7, 2025.

It happened along Highway 310 about two miles south of the community of Fromberg.

According to the Montana Highway Patrol, the man was driving a Ford Explorer south on Highway 310 at around 2:50 p.m. when he turned off near Foust Lane to make a U-turn.

The man let one vehicle go by before making the turn. A second vehicle, a Ford F-350 pickup truck driven by a 24-year-old man from Powell, Wyoming, was coming around a curve and unable to stop.

The F-350 struck the Ford Explorer on the driver's side door, jackknifing both vehicles and sending them into an irrigation ditch.

The Billings man died on the way to the hospital; his name has not been released at this point. According to the MHP, the man was wearing a seatbelt.

The 24-year-old man from Powell was not injured; the MHP says he was not wearing a seatbelt.

The MHP report indicates that speed, alcohol, and/or drugs were not factors in the crash.

TRENDING
Baxendale Schoolhouse continues to inspire students 'Telephone Of The Wind' memorial has been restored 1 person dead in Helena collision Police: man died of self-inflicted gunshot wound at Helena park

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Coverage of your favorite teams from Montana's Sports Leader