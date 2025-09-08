Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
1 person dead, child injured in motorcycle crash in Missoula County

GREAT FALLS — A 60-year-old man died and a 10-year-old girl was injured in motorcycle crash on Sunday, September 7, 2025 in Missoula County.

It happened at about 6:50 p.m. along Interstate 90 near mile marker 101.

The Montana Highway Patrol reports the crash happened at about 6:50 p.m. near the Reserve Street exit on the north side of Missoula.

The driver was heading east on I-90 when the motorcycle went off the road and crashed through a chain link fence and then rolled onto its side.

Both riders were taken to a hospital in Missoula, where the driver died; his name has not been released.

The nature and extent of injuries to the girl have not been disclosed; family members said that her injuries are not life-threatening.

The MHP says the man was from the town of Arlee.

According to the MHP, both riders were wearing helmets; alcohol and/or drugs were not factors in the crash.

