1 person dead, 2 injured in a crash in Flathead County

GREAT FALLS — A woman from Hot Springs died after being injured in two-vehicle crash in Flathead County on Monday, April 29, 2024.

The crash happened just before 10:30 a.m. at the intersection of U.S. Highway 93 and Montana Highway 82 just north of Somers.

According to the Montana Highway Patrol, a 31-year old man from Whitefish was northbound in a Volkswagen Tiguan on Highway 93 when he turned left in front of a southbound GMC Sierra truck that was driven by a 43-year-old man from Columbia Falls.

The MHP reports that a 71-year old woman from Hot Springs, who was a passenger in the Volkswagen, sustained several injuries and passed away on Wednesday, May 1, at Logan Health in Kalispell. Her name has not been released.



The other two people were taken to Logan Health for treatment; the nature and severity of their injuries has not been disclosed.

All three people were wearing seatbelts, and impaired driving was not a factor in the crash, according to the MHP.

There is no word at this point on whether any citations have been issued or charges filed.

We will update you if we get more information.