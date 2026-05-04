1 person dead, 1 injured in Sweet Grass County crash

GREAT FALLS — A 41-year-old woman from Crow Agency died in a one-vehicle rollover crash in Sweet Grass County on Sunday, May 3, 2026.

It happened at mile marker 374 along Interstate 90 several miles east of Big Timber at about 7:40 a.m.

According to the Montana Highway Patrol, a 21-year-old woman from Pablo was driving east in a Hyundai Elantra when the vehicle swerved to the right and overturned.

The Crow Agency woman was a passenger was thrown from the car by the force of the crash, and died at the scene.

Her name has not been released.

The driver was injured and taken to Pioneer Medical Center; the nature and extent of her injuries have not been disclosed.

The MHP says that it is "unknown" at this point whether the driver wearing a seatbelt.

According to the MHP crash report, alcohol, drugs, and speed are suspected as possible factors in the crash.