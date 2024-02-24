Montana MVD has served over 75,000 customers since the launch of new system

HELENA — The Montana Motor Vehicle Division has served over 75,000 customers since the launch of the new driver services system in November, according to a new release from the state’s Attorney General.

Those include over 58,000 appointments and over 18,000 walk-ins.

The new system increased the number of online services offered and significantly decreased the overall appointment times for customers, expanding in-person appointment availability across the state.

Nearly one-third of the customers served were able to complete their transaction online and MVD staff say the appointments take around ten minutes.

Customers also receive their credentials within seven to ten days compared to the four to six weeks with the previous system.

The new credentialing and registration system is part of a multi-phase, multi-year effort to improve customer service and efficiency for Montanans at MVD exam stations across the state.