Montana Multi Cultural Fair set for August in Great Falls

The second annual Montana Multi Cultural Fair will be Thursday, August 17, 2023, from 5pm until 8pm on the 400 and 500 block on Central Avenue in downtown Great Falls.

Organizers anticipate more than 3,000 attendees, with more than 20+ countries being represented. There will be live performances, ethnic food samples, food trucks, and entertainment.

The website for the event says: "While experiencing food around the world was a big hit, the performances also made a huge impact. Hula Dancers, Latino singing & dancing, Scottish Bag Pipers, and our local Little Shell Tribe all had amazing performances."

For more information, click here to visit the website, or email Karyn at kshaffer@dadco.com.



