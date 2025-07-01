HELENA — The ambush of firefighters in Idaho has left firefighters here in Montana shaken, but they say it will not stop them from protecting our communities.

West Valley Fire Chief reacts to the Idaho shooting:

Montana firefighters react to deadly Idaho ambush

"Our fire department continued to respond, and we will continue to respond as we have in the past," said David Hamilton, the fire chief of West Valley Fire Rescue. "Obviously, I think there's a little bit of lingering thought in everybody's minds."

Allie Kaiser MTN News

Hamilton says the shooting in Idaho reminds his department of an incident when they encountered gunfire while responding to a fire in the Helena Valley during the early 2000s.

No firefighters were injured during the shooting, and the shots were not directed at West Valley firefighters, but at the time, the firefighters did not know where they were coming from.

Allie Kaiser MTN News

"Totally different cases," Hamilton said. "Totally different circumstances, but still, the thoughts are there, and it does kind of bring back memories to some folks."

Many of the firefighters in Montana are volunteers, and while the services they provide come with risks, the thought of being attacked while trying to help could cause hesitation.

MTN News

"When the page goes out, we're going to respond, but it does make people stop, slow down, and really kind of evaluate the situation," Hamilton said.