Glacier National Park: a horse with no name (but you can change that)

GLACIER NATIONAL PARK — The Glacier National Park Conservancy is asking the public to help name the park's newest four-legged crew member, a nine-year old chestnute horse.

He is one of six horses and mules recently purchased by the Glacier National Park Conservancy, the park's official fundraising partner.

MADDIE KIEFER REPORTS - WATCH THE VIDEO HERE:

Glacier National Park: a horse with no name

He will join the park's 66-animal stock team, which helps transport people and supplies to road-inaccessible areas of the park.

For now, rangers are calling him "Hey You" — and the conservancy hopes the public can do better.

Andrew Smith, associate director of communications and analytics for the conservancy, said the goal is to find a name rooted in the park's identity.

"We're looking for a name that is Glacier-inspired that connects to the heritage of the park, your favorite trails or peaks. We just thought it would be a fun way to connect with Glacier lovers," Smith said.

To submit a name, click here.

Entries are accepted until Monday, May 25. Finalists will then be put to a public vote from May 28 to June 4.