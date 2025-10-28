Phillips County couple donates ranch to Ranchers Stewardship Alliance

GREAT FALLS — A Phillips County couple has made state history by donating their 38,300-acre cattle operation to ensure it remains in agriculture forever.

Dale and Janet Veseth are gifting their Veseth Cattle Company Ranch, valued at $21.6 million, to the Ranchers Stewardship Alliance (RSA) — a nonprofit they have helped lead for more than two decades.

A news release from the RSA says the donation ensures the land stays in agriculture and under local management, preserving ranching traditions for future generations.

"It's brought people together with a shared purpose and opened eyes to the positive impact ranchers have on the ground," Dale said. "We're proud to know the ranch will be part of that. They'll keep it working the way it's meant to be."

The Veseths will continue operating the ranch during their lifetime, but the long-term plan gives ownership to the Ranchers Stewardship Alliance.

The Veseths say that this arrangement preserves ranching, wildlife habitat, and Montana's open landscapes for future generations.

