Montana ranchers warned about cattle feed scams

GREAT FALLS — Montana Attorney General Austin Knudsen is warning of scams that could be affecting Montana ranchers.

Knudsen said in a news release that one investigation is continuing, but the Office of Consumer Protection estimates that a Canadian company has stolen up to $5 million from Montanans after receiving payments but never delivering the promised product – and that other criminals may be conducting similar scams.

The company, New Way Ag, reportedly promised grain hay, barley straw, and wheat straw at low prices to quickly make sales and then collected payments, but never delivered any product to their victims.

Anyone who made payments to New Way Ag is asked to call the Montana Office of Consumer Protection at 406-444-4500, or click here to visit the website.

“Montana ranchers are facing headwinds as it is without being scammed by crooks looking to make a quick buck. Please report any suspected scams to our office so we can hold these criminals accountable,” Knudsen said. “If something sounds too good to be true, it probably is. Now more than ever we all must keep a watchful eye out for scammers looking to take advantage of Montanans.”



