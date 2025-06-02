Mike Hoggan of Valier is sharing stories from his four-decade career in wildlife management in a new book. Hoggan spent more than 42 years with the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Wildlife Services Program, working alongside sheep ranchers and managing predator populations.

Tim McGonigal talked with Hoggan about his experiences - watch:

Montana Ag Network: wildlife manager shares experiences in book

His book, "Between Predator and Prey: Forty Two Years as a Government Hunter," chronicles his sometimes humorous and sometimes intense experiences, from Nevada to Montana's Rocky Mountains.

"The book tells a story of wildlife services and one person that worked for them. And as far as the whole program goes, the Rocky Mountain Front is unique. I don't think anybody dealt with what I dealt with up here. You got it all. You got the grizzly bears, mountain lions, the wolves," Hoggan said.

An overview of the book states: "From investigating cattle mutilations and tracking down cow-killer grizzly bears to stalking bold mountain lions and chasing crafty coyotes in a helicopter, Mike reveals all in this detailed collection of stories from his extensive career."