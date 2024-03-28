Montana Ag Network: what does the 'U.S. Farmed' designation mean?

FAIRFIELD — In the video above, Paul Sanchez reports on the new "U.S. Farmed" certification and seal, designed to help shoppers choose products that derive at least 95% of their agricultural ingredients from farms in the United States.
Here is the video transcript provided by Paul Sanchez:
Here in Montana we like things natural, grown fresh and U.S. Farmed Certified. Anheuser-Busch is making the move and Busch Light is the first to be labeled U.S. Farm Certified.
Beth Sauerhaft President and CEO of American Farmland Trust says the U.S. Farm Certification and packaging SEAL is a seal that illustrates that a company or a brand is sourcing 95% or more of their agricultural ingredients from the United States. And it's so important because it shows the support for American farmers.
Fairfield is known to be the Barley Capital of the World. So I spoke with two farmers that grow barley for Anheuser-Busch and asked them what U.S. Farmed Certified means to them.
Reece Brown tells us that Anheuser-Busch has been in this region for a long time and started sourcing barley since 1969, at least with my dad. And it's been pretty important for us because they've put a lot of research into different varieties of barley. We in fact, right behind me, we're going to have a test plot this year that Anheuser-Busch is using as part of their breeding program and make sure that they have viable yields and properties that we need in our barley to for the Maltster to be able to brew it properly.
Beth continues to say it’s so critical to have a program like this that's really showing support for and providing a market to American farmers. And it will really help boost the economy of rural communities around the country. And we are so excited that Anheuser-Busch is the first company, hopefully of many more to come to get this seal.
Local Fairfield farmer Mark Coverdell says I think it's like a 95% of the ingredients are inputs into a product qualify for this seal which is it's really a fair that's really a fair, fair number because there are a few few ingredients that sometimes we can't we can't produce. And so, Anheuser-Busch came up with this to support the to support the family farms and to support the farmers that that grow for them. And so it's it's a big deal for us.
This is a move in the right direction to show the world that the best products are US Farm Certified. For more information, Click Here.